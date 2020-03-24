Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,659,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,911,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 9.49% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,732,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,264. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

