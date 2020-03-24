Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,332,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,210,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 223.80% of AutoZone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $85.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $808.43. The company had a trading volume of 416,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,165. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,017.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,115.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.29.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

