Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,058,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,810,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 6.95% of Bank of New York Mellon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. 9,411,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

