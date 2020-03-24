Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 101,137,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,711,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 7.26% of Boston Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after acquiring an additional 494,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $1,886,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,086,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.61.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,751,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,941,343. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

