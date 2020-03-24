Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,287,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,828,720,000. Columbia Property Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 172.08% of Columbia Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,569,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,356 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,075,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,389,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 241,108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 931,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,014. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $23.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,081.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

