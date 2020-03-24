WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 428,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.91.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

