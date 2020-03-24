Wedbush Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $85.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

WING opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Wingstop by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

