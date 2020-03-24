Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE: TPVG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

3/11/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

3/9/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

3/5/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.50 to $13.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 624,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,950. The stock has a market cap of $162.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 43.28%. Analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

