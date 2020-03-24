Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avianca (AVH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Avianca (NYSE: AVH) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2020 – Avianca was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/16/2020 – Avianca was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

3/16/2020 – Avianca was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

3/13/2020 – Avianca was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

1/27/2020 – Avianca was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

Avianca stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.27. Avianca Holdings SA has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Avianca in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Avianca by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avianca by 12,021.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 300,542 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

