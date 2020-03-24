Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON: DOM) recently:

3/23/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 225 ($2.96).

3/12/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/11/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/5/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/2/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/13/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/13/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/5/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/4/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 279.90 ($3.68) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a 1 year low of GBX 221.20 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 290.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

In related news, insider Ian Bull purchased 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £76,750 ($100,960.27).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

