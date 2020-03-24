Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ITV (ITV)

ITV (LON: ITV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2020 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/23/2020 – ITV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/23/2020 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/19/2020 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

3/17/2020 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 122 ($1.60). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/6/2020 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 171 ($2.25) to GBX 147 ($1.93). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/2/2020 – ITV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 140 ($1.84).

2/14/2020 – ITV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/30/2020 – ITV had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – ITV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 130 ($1.71).

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 58.10 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.77. ITV plc has a 12-month low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

