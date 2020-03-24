Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE):

3/19/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

3/13/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

3/13/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

SNDE stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $178.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) by 410.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

