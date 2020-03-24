Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hiscox (HSX)

Hiscox (LON: HSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/20/2020 – Hiscox had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/18/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/10/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/4/2020 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Hiscox was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,545 ($20.32).

3/3/2020 – Hiscox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,229 ($16.17).

3/2/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/2/2020 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,375 ($18.09) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,410 ($18.55).

2/25/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/13/2020 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55). They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/3/2020 – Hiscox is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,590 ($20.92) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 975 ($12.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,221.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,387.82. Hiscox Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 1,011 ($13.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 2.01%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13). Also, insider Caroline Foulger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,929.23).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

