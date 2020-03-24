Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for StorageVault Canada (SVI)

StorageVault Canada (CVE: SVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2020 – StorageVault Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – StorageVault Canada was given a new C$4.25 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – StorageVault Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – StorageVault Canada was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – StorageVault Canada was given a new C$4.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

Shares of CVE:SVI traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.53. StorageVault Canada Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.41.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.