Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Lowered by H&H International Investment LLC

H&H International Investment LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 0.4% of H&H International Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.34.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.56. 21,158,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,949,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.