Wells Fargo & Co Trims Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Target Price to

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from to in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

NYSE ASH traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. 29,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,344. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,927,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

