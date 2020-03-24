Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,519,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 329,074 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 201.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 154,418 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 3,141.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,844 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 963,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 5,416.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 232,170 shares in the last quarter.

HIO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,743. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

In other Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,733,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $9,083,891.08.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

