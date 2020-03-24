Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 141.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEF. CIBC raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

WEF stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.62. 537,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,873. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $236.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$80.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

