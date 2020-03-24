Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 165,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $5,181,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,380,050 over the last ninety days. 72.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLK traded up $3.94 on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. 55,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,064. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.95.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.