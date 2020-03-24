Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Westrock worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

