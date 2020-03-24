Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Westrock worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.