WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,675 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 8.25% of WEX worth $747,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in WEX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in WEX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in WEX by 173.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $22.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.92. 33,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.65. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

