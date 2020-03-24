Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.27 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.72%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

