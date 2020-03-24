Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,569,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,750,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 523,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 197,923 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.