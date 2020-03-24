Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,287 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $144,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power INC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,705,629 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,022,698 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $11.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.40. 58,748,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,785,864. The firm has a market cap of $1,121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

