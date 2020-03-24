Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 86,313 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 86,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.56 per share, for a total transaction of $8,938,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 116,502 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,075,432.30.

On Monday, March 16th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 104,643 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,652,657.40.

On Friday, March 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 84,364 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,808,445.24.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 141,744 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,936,277.92.

On Monday, March 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 184,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,104,486.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 107,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.97 per share, for a total transaction of $13,062,987.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 72,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,199,251.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 102,700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,776,907.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 97,475 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,393,946.25.

On Friday, February 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60.

IFF traded up $6.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,237. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

