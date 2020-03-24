Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,647 shares during the quarter. Wix.Com comprises 4.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 1.81% of Wix.Com worth $110,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

Wix.Com stock traded up $12.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 766,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $156.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.