WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in WNS by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

