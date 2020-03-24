Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Workday by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Workday by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.40.

Workday stock opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,442,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.