WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Holdings Increased by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,630 shares during the period. WPX Energy comprises approximately 4.0% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WPX Energy worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 259.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 907,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 732,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after buying an additional 322,195 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WPX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.91.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,177,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,568,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

