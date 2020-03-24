WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WPX. ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

WPX Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 524,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,568,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Lenox Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $0. Selz Capital boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital now owns 680,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 286,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 300,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

