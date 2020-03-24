Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Buy

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Wrap Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.35 price objective for the company.

WRTC stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Wrap Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the first quarter worth about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,503,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 294.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

