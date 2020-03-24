Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $6,740.06 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $6,740.06 or 1.00175141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $266,090.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031765 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00084668 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000689 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00069305 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000848 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 950 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

