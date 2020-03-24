WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

