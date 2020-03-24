Wynn Macau (WYNMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th.

WYNMF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. 24,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,403. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNMF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.