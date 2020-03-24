Xaar (LON:XAR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Xaar (LON:XAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 153.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xaar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Xaar alerts:

Shares of Xaar stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 20.10 ($0.26). 1,468,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. Xaar has a one year low of GBX 19.74 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 118.20 ($1.55). The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.