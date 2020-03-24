Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 494.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,819 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $193,335,000 after purchasing an additional 262,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $132,350,000 after purchasing an additional 142,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Xilinx by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 259,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 484,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,589. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

