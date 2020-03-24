XinFin Network (XDCE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.04 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. XinFin Network has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $232,676.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XinFin Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network, TOPBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.02727593 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 175.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010387 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XDCE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,787,820,222 tokens. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF. XinFin Network’s official website is www.xinfin.io. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XinFin Network Token Trading

XinFin Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Bancor Network, COSS and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

