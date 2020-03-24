XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal Buys 1,000 Shares

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $17,390.00.

XOMA traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. 45,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 million, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.12. XOMA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XOMA Corp will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOMA shares. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XOMA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in XOMA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

