XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XOMA. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.12. XOMA has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 118,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,881.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $1,834,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 219,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,291. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,642,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 845,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,450,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.