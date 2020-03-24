XRP (XRP) Market Cap Reaches $7.14 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, XRP has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Indodax, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. XRP has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and $2.11 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.02635581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00185608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 68.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00103233 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,030,755 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906,191,900 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Instant Bitex, Fatbtc, BtcTurk, Korbit, BCEX, Coinbe, Stellarport, C2CX, Binance, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coindeal, WazirX, Poloniex, Ripple China, FCoin, Liquid, CoinBene, Huobi, Bitso, Kraken, LakeBTC, OTCBTC, Indodax, ZB.COM, Gatehub, Zebpay, HitBTC, Bitbns, Exmo, BX Thailand, BitBay, Upbit, Kuna, Braziliex, Koineks, Bitfinex, Coinrail, BitMarket, RippleFox, DigiFinex, BitFlip, BTC Trade UA, MBAex, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Bitbank, Bitlish, Independent Reserve, Bithumb, Bitsane, Koinex, Bitstamp, DragonEX, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Coinhub, ABCC, Bitinka, Coinsquare, Coinone, OKEx, CEX.IO, Cryptohub, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinEgg, Ovis, Altcoin Trader, CoinFalcon, B2BX, Sistemkoin, GOPAX, BTC Markets, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Exrates, Bits Blockchain, Covesting and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

