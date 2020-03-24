Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $173,184.76 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $173,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,461,791.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,455. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YEXT. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

