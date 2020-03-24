Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 3,374 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 3,374 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $34,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $15,955,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $9,378,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Yext by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,218,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 265,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

