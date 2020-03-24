Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 26,022 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $259,179.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 227,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,248.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Wednesday, March 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $25,450.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $33,325.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $38,450.00.

Yext stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.97. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Yext by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,657,000 after buying an additional 933,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yext by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,214,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,873,000 after buying an additional 406,502 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Yext by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after buying an additional 2,106,080 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Yext by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after buying an additional 1,666,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.