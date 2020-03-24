Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells $92,717.01 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 9,189 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $92,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $79,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $78,500.00.

Yext stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.97. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Yext by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Yext by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Yext by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 525,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Yext by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Yext by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

