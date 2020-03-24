Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Sells $64,525.55 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $64,525.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 3,688,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,219,638.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $133,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $157,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $147,400.00.

YEXT stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,455. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Yext by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

