Yirendai (YRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Yirendai to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

NYSE YRD traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,519. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $309.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Yirendai alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YRD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $3.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Yirendai has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.