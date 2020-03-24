YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0185 on Major Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02649874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00185131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

