Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Arch Coal reported earnings of $3.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full-year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $10.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $11.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Shares of ARCH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. 383,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,516. The firm has a market cap of $503.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 577.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 294,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,070 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

