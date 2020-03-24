Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.46 Million

Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report $31.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.38 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $141.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $146.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $214.76 million, with estimates ranging from $159.79 million to $291.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

CPRX stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $305.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

